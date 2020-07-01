Railways invite RFQ for private participation for operation of passenger trains

New Delhi, July 1, 2020

The Ministry of Railways has invited Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for private participation for operation of passenger train services over 109 Origin Destination (OD) pairs of routes through introduction of 151 modern trains (rakes).

The 109 OD pairs have been formed into 12 Clusters across the Indian Railways network. Each train shall have a minimum of 16 coaches, an official press release said.

The release said the project would entail private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore. This is the first initiative of private investment for running passenger trains over Indian Railways network.

According to the release, the majority of trains will be manufactured in India. The private entity shall be responsible for financing, procuring, operation and maintenance of the trains.

Trains shall be designed for a maximum speed of 160 kmph. There would be a substantial reduction in journey time. The running time taken by a train shall be comparable to or faster than the fastest train of Indian Railways operating in the respective route, it said.

"The objective of this initiative is to introduce modern technology rolling stock with reduced maintenance, reduce transit time, boost job creation, provide enhanced safety, provide world class travel experience to passengers, and also reduce demand-supply deficit in the passenger transportation sector.

The concession period for the project shall be 35 years, the release said.

The private entity shall pay to Indian Railways fixed haulage charges, energy charges as per actual consumption and a share in gross revenue determined through a transparent bidding process.

These trains shall be operated by drivers and guards of Indian Railways.

"The operation of the trains by the private entity shall conform to the key performance indicators like punctuality, reliability, upkeep of trains etc. Operation and maintenance of the passenger trains would be governed by standards & specifications and requirements specified by Indian Railways," the release added.

Further details and cluster-wise information are available in the active tenders column of this website.

