Railways enhance rail infrastructure and urban decongestion in areas near Delhi

New Delhi, August 22, 2020

As part of steps to enhance the infrastructure and decongest urban areas near Delhi, the Railways have converted the Rohtak-Gohana rail line in Rohtak City to an elevated track besides eliminating four level crossings.

Work on the 4.8 km long elevated track is almost complete and it will be commissioned in the next three months, the Ministry of Railways said in a press release.

The existing railway line goes through the heart of the city resulting in as many as four level crossings within the town limits. This resulted in heavy traffic congestion as the level crossing gates would often be closed. It also jeopardized the movement of rail traffic, compromising safety and speed of trains and inconvenienced the road users.

Now the track has been elevated and the level crossings eliminated, which will be a big relief to the people of Rohtak. With the commissioning of the line, Railways will be able to smoothly operate trains on this important route. Speed of trains in this section will also be increased.

The Railways and the Government of Haryana, together working on the project, have spent Rs 315 crore in total, with the state contributing Rs 225 crore, the release added.

