Railways create new world mark with first Double Stack Container Train in high-rise OHE electrified sections

New Delhi, June 13, 2020

Indian Railways have created a new world benchmark by commissioning the first high-rise Over Head Equipment (OHE), which has contact wire height of 7.57 metre and successfully run double stack containers in electrified territory on Western Railway.

This is a first-of-its-kind achievement in the world. It will also boost the ambitious mission of Green India as the latest green initiative of the Indian Railways, an official press release said.

It has also become the first railway to run Double Stack Container train with high-reach pantograph in high-rise OHE territory, the operations of which successfully commenced on June 10 from Palanpur and Botad stations in Gujarat.

The release said the thrust of these kinds of initiatives is on innovation, speed and customisation in freight operations.

