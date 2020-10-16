Railways announce policy on development of goods sheds at small stations through private investment

New Delhi, October 16, 2020

The Ministry of Railways has announced a policy on the development of goods sheds at small and roadside stations through private investment.

The policy aims to augment the terminal capacity through private participation by allowing setting up of new goods shed facilities and developing existing goods sheds.

Resource constraints had been hobbling the Railways from carrying out infrastructure development at a larger number of stations and the Ministry has decided to seek private investment.

Under the policy, private parties will be permitted to develop goods wharf, loading/unloading facilities, facilities for labour (resting space with shade, drinking water, bathing facilities, etc), approach road, covered shed and other related infrastructure. The facilities are to be created/developed by the private party through its own investment, an official press release said.

All developments for the proposed facility will be as per approved Railway designs and constructed to approved Railway standards and specifications, it said.

Railways will not levy any departmental or any other charges for the construction. The facilities created by the private party will be used as a common user facility and no preference or priority will be granted to the traffic of the party over the traffic of other customers.

The responsibility for maintenance of assets and facilities created will be vested with the party during the agreement period.

Incentives under the scheme include a share in the Terminal Charges (TC) and Terminal Access Charges (TAC), as the case may be, for all the inward and outward traffic at the goods shed for five years, from the date of completion of the work.

The party seeking the least share (TC/TAC) will be selected through competitive bidding, at the Divisional Level.

Additional revenue for the party could be raised through the utilization of the available space for establishing small canteen/tea-shop, advertisements, and so on, the release added.

