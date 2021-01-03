Railway freight movement in December up 8.54% at 118.13 million tonnes

New Delhi, January 3, 2021

Indian Railways' freight movement touched 118.13 million tonnes (MT) in December 2020, up 8.54% from the same period of the previous year.

The Railways earned Rs. 11788.11 crores from freight loading which was Rs. 757.74 crores (6.87%) higher than last year’s earnings for the same period (Rs. 11030.37 crores), an official press release said.

In December 2020, the loading included 50.67 million tonnes of coal, 15.31 million tonnes of iron ore, 6.13 million tonnes of food grains, 5.23 million tonnes of fertilizers, 4.3 million tonnes of mineral oil and 7.46 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker).

Several concessions and discounts are being given to make the Railways an attractive option for freight movement. Improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the coming zero-based time table, the release added.

