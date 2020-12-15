Profit booking subdues equity indices, banking stocks dip

Mumbai, December 15, 2020

Profit booking, along with disappointing macro-economic data, subdued the Indian equity indices during the afternoon trade session on Tuesday.

Globally, shares in Asia retreated after a mixed trade session on the Wall Street.

Back home, disappointing macro economic inflation data and a bout of profit bookings led to a sharp decline.

Consequently, the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 12 noon at 46,020.19 points, lower by 233.27 points, or 0.50 per cent, from the previous close.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 13,497.15 points, lower by 61 points, or 0.45 per cent, from the previous close.

IANS