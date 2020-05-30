PFC to provide lunch to doctors, medical staff engaged in treatment of COVID-19 patients

New Delhi, May 30, 2020

The Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) has tied up with TajSATS, one of Asia’s largest food companies, to provide hygienic and nutritious food to frontline COVID warriors.

As part of this endeavour, PFC will provide packed lunch boxes to doctors and other medical staff engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi, an official press release said.

Under this initiative, the company has provided financial assistance of Rs 64 lakh (approximately) to TajSATS for the supply of high-quality and hygienic food (packed lunch box) on a daily basis for a period of 60 days commencing from May 25.

The Ministry of Health has selected Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi as one of the hospitals dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 where doctors and other health staff are providing round the clock medical and other health services to the patients.

Earlier, PFC contributed Rs 200 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to support the battle against COVID-19. The employees of PFC have also come forward for the cause and have donated their one day's salary to PM CARES Fund.

PFC has contributed Rs 50 lakh each to the District Collectors of Siddharth Nagar and Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh along with another like amount to Indian Red Cross Society to provide medical equipment in Kota, Rajasthan.

NNN