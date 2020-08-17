Petrol prices rise by 16 paise in Delhi

New Delhi, August 17, 2020

After a long pause, petrol prices rose for the second consecutive day in the national capital, going up by 16 paise to Rs 80.73 a litre.

Pump prices of petrol had risen by 14 paise a litre on Sunday breaking after a 47-day gap since June 29.

Diesel prices, which rose regularly since late June, have been on hold for the last two weeks.

Sources in oil marketing companies said that international petrol prices were on a boil now resulting in revisions on its prices while diesel remained steady.

Diesel consumption in August has witnessed a slowdown in India in a clear indication that economic activity remains muted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest price hike comes at a time when crude oil prices have been rising and the Brent crude is trading around $45 per barrel.

Price of petrol in the other key metros were also revised upwards on Monday.

IANS