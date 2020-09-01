Petrol prices rise, ATF turns cheaper

New Delhi, September 1, 2020

Fuel prices have risen again after a one day pause as oil marketing companies (OMC) increased the pump prices of petrol once again by 5 paise per litre on Tuesday.

The OMCs, however, reduced the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by close to Rs 1,500 per kilolitre (kl) and kept the price of non-subsidised cooking gas and auto gas unchanged from last month.

With a minor increase in petrol prices, the pump price of the fuel in Delhi has gone up to Rs 82.08 a litre. Diesel prices, however, have remained unchanged since July 30.

With regard to ATF, its price fell from 43,933.53 per kl to Rs 42,447.91 in Delhi from August 1 to September 1. Lower fuel prices at a time aviation sector is operating only with limited capacity due to COVID-19 outbreak, will help the airlines to recover some losses.

The good news has come for the cooking gas as the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg has remained unchanged at Rs 594. The price of subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder is also at Rs 594 eliminating the need to provide subsidy under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme.

IANS