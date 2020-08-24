Petrol prices increase for 5th consecutive day

New Delhi, August 24, 2020

Petrol prices across the four metros increased for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, with the fuel being priced at over Rs 88 per litre in Mumbai.

In the country's financial capital, petrol was sold for Rs 88.28 per litre on Monday, higher by 12 paise from its previous level of Rs 88.16 per litre.

Similarly in Delhi, price of the fuel increased by 13 paise to Rs 81.62 a litre from the previous day price of Rs 81.49 a litre.

In Kolkata, petrol was priced at Rs 83.13, higher by 12 paise from its previous level of Rs 83.01 per litre.

The price of the transportation fuel in Chennai was at Rs 84.64 per litre, higher by 12 paise from Rs 84.52 per litre on Sunday.

Diesel prices, however, remained the same across the metros.

In the national capital, diesel prices have remained stable since the Delhi government announced a 13.25 per cent reduction in the Value Added Tax on July 30, which had caused the price to fall by Rs 8.36 per litre.

Diesel is priced at Rs 73.56 a litre in the national capital. Price of the fuel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata was at Rs 80.11, Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre, respectively.

