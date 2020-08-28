Petrol prices go up again, diesel on hold

New Delhi, August 28, 2020

Petrol price has maintained its rise with another increase on Friday, while diesel is holding on to the price line that it has maintained since July 30.

In the international market, crude price has also remained firm with benchmark Brent crude hovering close to $ 46 a barrel.

State-owned oil marketing companies on Friday increased the price of petrol by 11 paise per litre in Delhi, 10 paise per litre in Mumbai and Kolkata and by nine paise per litre in Chennai.

According to IndianOil website, petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai increased to Rs 81.94, Rs 83.43, Rs 88.58, Rs 84.91 per litre, respectively. However, diesel prices are holding steady in these metros at Rs 73.56, Rs 77.06, Rs 80.11 and Rs 78.86 per litre.

Petrol prices have now risen in 11 of the last 13 days and in the national capital it has become more expensive by Rs 1.51 per litre during the period.

Benchmark Brent crude has remained firm and contracts for November delivery on intercontinental exchange have risen to $ 45.75 a barrel. The US WTI crude is also holding up at over $ 43 a barrel.

IANS