Petrol, diesel get cheaper as crude falls

New Delhi, September 12, 2020

Petrol and diesel prices in the country have fallen again in the wake of softening in global oil prices as the extended run of COVID-19 has depressed demand and created a glut in the market.

On Saturday, the pump price of petrol and diesel fell by 13 and 12 paise per litre, respectively, in the national capital. Accordingly, petrol is now at Rs 81.86 a litre and diesel Rs 72.93 a litre in Delhi.

This is the second fall in petrol prices and fifth reduction in diesel prices this month. Prior to this month while petrol prices had risen, diesel prices remained steady or fell on only a few days.

The latest changes in retail prices of auto fuels are in line with the global price movements of the product. In the international market, crude prices have also shed 15 per cent gains in the last few days reaching below $40 a barrel from the level of $45 a barrel and rising just in the previous month.

IANS