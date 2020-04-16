Parcel trains boost railway earnings by Rs 7.54 crore since lockdown, carry over 20,400 tonnes

New Delhi, April 16, 2020

Running of parcel trains during the COVID-19 lockdown period has boosted Indian Railways' earnings by around Rs 7.54 crore with more than 20,400 tonnes being carried to various destinations.

The parcel vans were being run on a time table to transport essential items including medical supplies, medical equipment, food and other commodities by e-commerce entities and other customers including State governments.

Zonal Railways were regularly identifying and notifying routes for these Parcel Special trains. At present, these trains were being operated on 65 routes, a press release from the Railways said.

These routes have been identified to maintain regular connectivity between major cities of the country such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Trains were being run from state-capitals/important cities to all parts of the respective states, Connectivity to the north-east region was also being ensured.

The trains are carrying milk and dairy products from surplus regions (Gujarat, AP) to high demand regions. Essential items including agricultural inputs, medicines and medical equipment were being taken from producing regions to other parts of the country.

On April 14 till 18:00 hrs, 77 trains were run, out of which 75 were time-tabled Parcel Special trains. A total of 1,835 tonne was loaded, giving an earning of Rs 63 lakh to Railways in a single day.

The total number of trains run till date is 522, out of which 458 have been time-tabled trains.

NNN