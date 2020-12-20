ONGC commences oil production from Bengal Basin

New Delhi, December 20, 2020

The public sector Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) today said it had commenced oil production from well Asokenagar-1 in the Bengal Basin in 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal.

The well was completed as an oil producer under the Early Monetization Plan issued by the Government of India.

"The well Asokenagar-1 has heralded the end of painstaking search for hydrocarbons in the region by ONGC by sending its first hydrocarbon consignment, produced during well testing, to IOCL’s Haldia Oil Refinery on 5 November 2020," a press release from ONGC said.

This makes the Bengal Basin the eighth producing basin of India. ONGC has discovered and put to production seven out of the eight producing basins of India, accounting for 83 per cent of established oil and gas reserves of the country. The company is India’s largest oil and gas producer, contributing 72 per cent of the country’s hydrocarbon production.

The Bengal Basin was dedicated to the nation by Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan at Asokenagar today.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the discovery would play an important role in India's efforts to ensure energy security. He said it would help in achieving of the call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing dependence on oil imports.

The release said ONGC has planned a slew of fresh geoscientific activities in the Bengal basin, including an appraisal programme of Asokenagar discovery for an area of about 739 sq. km. including 3D seismic, Low Frequency Passive Seismic (LFPS) Survey and drilling of two wells, besides acquiring roughly 1300 LKM of 2D, 2900 SKM of 3D and drilling of 13 wells in the next three years in the newly awarded acreages.

Bengal Basin is spread across nearly 1.22 lakh square kilometres, with nearly two-third of it falling under the waters of the Bay of Bengal. Till now, ONGC has invested Rs. 3361 crore to explore hydrocarbon in the Bengal Basin.

The release said Rs. 425 crore will be spent on exploration activities in the basin in the coming two years.

NNN