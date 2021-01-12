Nifty crosses 14,500 for the first time, Sensex hits fresh high

Mumbai, January 12, 2021

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) crossed the psychological mark of 14,500 points for the first time, amid a largely choppy trade on Tuesday.

The indices largely traded on a flat note during the day.

The Nifty has touched an all-time high of 14,510.05 points. The BSE Sensex also hit an all-time high of 49,328.50 points with marginal gains.

Around 12.05 p.m., Nifty was trading at 14,500.10, higher by 15.35 points or 0.11 per cent from its previous close.

Sensex was trading at 49,317.91, higher by 48.59 points or 0.10 per cent from its previous close of 49,269.32.

Selling pressure was witnessed in consumer durables, capital goods, FMCG and IT stocks, while telecom, auto, and oil and gas stocks rose.

On the Sensex, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top gainers, and the the major losers were Asian Paints, Titan Company and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Of late, the Indian equity indices have largely been on a bull run backed by continuous inflow of foreign institutional investments (FII). Vaccine hopes along with strong Q3 earnings have also been supporting for the market sentiments.

Net FII inflow on Monday stood at Rs 3,138.90 crore

IANS