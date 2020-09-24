NHSRCL opens technical bids for 47% of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail alignment

New Delhi, September 24, 2020

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. (NHSRCL) has opened technical bids for one of the biggest tenders covering 47% of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) alignment and four stations.

Technical bids for the design and construction of 237 km length of mainline for Mumbai- Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor were opened yesterday.

This tender covers about 47% of total alignment of 508 km, between Vapi and Vadodara in the state of Gujarat. This includes four stations namely Vapi, Billimora, Surat and Bharuch, 24 river and 30 road crossings.

This entire section is in Gujarat State where more than 83% of the land has been acquired for the project.

Total of three bidders involving seven major infrastructural companies participated in the competitive bidding. These are Afcons Infrastructure Limited – IRCON International Limited – JMC Projects India Ltd- Consortium; Larsen & Toubro Ltd; NCC Limited – Tata Project Ltd.- J. Kumar Infra Projects Ltd. - HSR Consortium.

The MAHSR project will create more than 90,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction of the project. Not just the employment market but production and manufacturing market are also expected to gain with the project, an official press release said.

It is estimated that close to 75 lakh MT of cement, 21 lakh MT of steel, and 1.4 lakh MT of structural steel will be used in the construction and all of which will be produced in India, it said.

Large construction machinery is another market that will gain big time through the project, the release added.

NNN