Never asked IRS officers for report, inquiry being initiated: CBDT

New Delhi, April 27, 2020

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has disowned a report circulating on social media regarding suggestions made by some young Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers on tackling the economic crisis arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is unequivocally stated that CBDT never asked IRS Association or these officers to prepare such a report," a statement from the CBDT said here on Sunday evening.

"No permission was sought by the officers before going public with their personal views and suggestions on official matters, which is a violation of extant Conduct Rules. Necessary inquiry is being initiated in this matter.

"It is reiterated that the impugned report does not reflect the official views of CBDT/Ministry of Finance in any manner," the statement added.

IANS adds:

The controversial document of Income Tax officer has given credit to 47 officers.

The 43 page booklet called FORCE, in which proposals were made for raising taxes to meet the COVID-19 challenges, was quashed by the Finance Ministry and the CBDT as "ill-conceived" and "irresponsible".

Finance Ministry sources termed it as prima facie an act of indiscipline and violation of conduct rules which specifically prohibits officers to go to the media with their personal views on official matters without taking prior sanction or permission of the government.

"The concerned officers will have to explain their misconduct. The Chairman, CBDT has been directed to seek explanation from these officers for writing such 'ill-conceived views' in public without having any authority to do so," sources in the Finance Ministry said.

In its response, the government termed the IRS officers' tax increase report 'irresponsible' and has sought an explanation for the "misconduct".

NNN