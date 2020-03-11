Murmu invites Gujarati businessmen to invest in Jammu & Kashmir

Ahmedabad, March 11, 2020

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu invited businessmen and industrialists from Gujarat to invest in the Union Territory during an interaction with captains of industry from the state here earlier this week.

A press release from the J&K government said 35 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 2141 crore were inked during the interaction, which was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Government of J&K.

Murmu said Gujarati businessmen, who are successful worldwide, should explore the vast investment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that industrial barriers had been removed in the state.

Representatives of top business houses such as Rasna, Cadila, Ambuja Group, Amul, Adani, Suzlon, Abellon Clean Energy and others participated in the meeting.

Piruz Khambata, CMD, Rasna Pvt Ltd, R S Sodhi, MD, Amul GCCMF, Manish Gupta, MD, Ambuja Group and many other prominent industrialists from Gujarat called on the Lt Governor to discuss their investment plans in J&K.

Many of them showed interest in participating in the coming Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors Summit.

Kewal Kumar Sharma, Adviser to the Lieutenant Governor, assured all investors that the state government would extend full support to attract investment into J&K.

Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner Finance, Jammu & Kashmir said the state is expected to grow by approximately 10 per cent for the next ten years. He said GST collection has increased by 40 per cent this year, the highest in the country.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner/Secretary, Industries & Commerce, J&K, highlighted six thrust areas covering 14 focus sectors including Tourism, Film Tourism, Horticulture & Post Harvest Management, Agro and Food Processing, Mulberry production for Silk, Health & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, IT/ ITes, Renewable Energy, Infrastructure and Real Estate, Handloom and Handicraft and Education.

Vinod Agrawal, Vice Chairman, CII Gujarat State Council & CMD Arunaya Organics Pvt Ltd, while welcoming J&K Government delegation and potential investors for the business interaction, said the Ahmedabad interaction is the final leg of the domestic outreach programmes in the run-up to the J&K Global Investors’ Summit.

In the next phase of outreach initiative for the Global Investors Summit, JKTPO shall be organising Mini Conclaves in Jammu and Srinagar to sensitize residents.

NNN