MSP for mature de-husked coconut declared at Rs 2,700 per quintal for season 2020

New Delhi, June 24, 2020

The Union Government today declared the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for mature de-husked coconut at Rs 2,700 per quintal for season 2020, hiking the MSP by 5.02% from Rs 2,571 per quintal during season 2019.

Giving this information, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said the Government was giving utmost importance to the interests of farmers growing all kinds of crops throughout the country.

The hike in the MSP for mature de-husked coconut facilitates procurement of fresh coconut thereby ensuring that the benefit of MSP reaches the millions of smallholder coconut farmers.

Tomar said coconut being a small holder’s crop, aggregation and arranging copra making facility at farmer’s level is not common. Even though MSP for milling copra is Rs 9,960 per quintal for the 2020 crop season, declaration of higher MSP for de-husked coconut ensures immediate cash to the small farmers, who are unable to hold the product and who are having insufficient facility for copra making.

This will be a relief to the coconut farmers who are already affected by the pandemic and the consequent disruption in the supply chain.

