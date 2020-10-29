MoRTH notifies safety requirements for Construction Equipment Vehicles

New Delhi, October 29, 2020

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification laying down safety requirements for Construction Equipment Vehicles (CEVs).

An official press release said the notification seeks to holistically address all aspects including the safety of the operator and that of other vehicles and people while running on public roads.

The policy will be implemented in a phased manner with Phase-I (April 2021) and Phase-II (April 2024) as provided in the notification.

Currently, certain safety requirements are already mandated for Construction Equipment Vehicles in CMVR, 1989.

This standard aims to introduce AIS (Automotive Industry Standard) 160, to introduce several safety requirements, namely, Visual Display Requirements, requirements for Operator Station and Maintenance Areas, Non-metallic Fuel Tanks, Minimum Access Dimensions.

It also provides for Access Systems for steps, primary access, alternate exit path and opening, maintenance opening, handrail and handholds, Guards, Visual Display Requirements, Machine mounted audible travel alarms, Articulated Frame Lock, Lift Arm Support Device, Dimensions and requirements for Operator’s Seat, Electro Magnetic Compatibility (EMC), Seat Belt and Seat belt anchorages.

The vehicles should have Rollover Protective Structure (ROPS), Tip Over protection structure (TOPS), Falling Object Protective Structure (FOPS), Operator Field on View, Operator Seat Vibrations for suspended seats, etc.

Additionally, requirements concerning pass-by noise and noise measured at operator ear level are proposed, by amending CMVR 96-A and 98-A for brakes and steering effort and turning circle diameter respectively, which were earlier notified vide G.S.R 642 (E) dated 28th July 2000.

Construction Equipment Vehicles are extensively used for carrying out various infrastructure projects. To provide for the safety of the operator and to ensure safety while such machines are running on public roads along with other vehicles, it is proposed to notify various safety requirements for such vehicles.

The draft notification in this regard inviting public comments was issued on August 13, 2020.

NNN