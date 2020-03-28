More than 1 lakh rail wagons carry essential commodities following COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi, March 28, 2020

The Indian Railways have said that they have used more than 1.6 lakh freight wagons to keep the supply chain functional, of which more than 1 lakh wagons carried essential commodities.

Essential commodities including food grain, salt, sugar, milk, edible oil, onions, fruits & vegetables, petroleum products, coal and fertilizers were being transported by Indian Railways throughout the country, an official press release said.

While the whole country continued to be completely locked down due to the pandemic of coronavirus, Indian Railways were making all efforts to ensure the availability of essential commodities through its uninterrupted freight services, it said.

During the situation of lockdown in various States, Indian Railways staff deployed at various good sheds, stations and control offices were working on 24/7 basis to ensure that the supply of essential items did not gets affected.

On March 23, a total of 26,577 wagons were loaded for essential commodities like food grains, salt, edible oil, sugar, milk, fruits & vegetables, onion, coal and petroleum products.

These included 1168 wagons of foodgrain, 42 wagons of fruits and vegetables, 42 wagons of onions, 42 wagons of sugar, 168 wagons of salt, 20 wagons of milk, 22,473 wagons of coal, and 2,322 wagons of petroleum products.

The next day, 27,742 wagons were loaded with essential commodities. These include 1,444 wagons of foodgrain, 84 wagons of fruits and vegetables, 168 wagons of salt, 15 wagons of milk, 50 tanks of edible oil, 24,207 wagons of coal and 1,774 wagons of petroleum products.

On March 25, total of 23,097 wagons were loaded for essential commodities. This includes 876 wagons of foodgrain, 42 wagons of sugar, 42 wagons of salt, 15 wagons of milk, 20418 wagons of coal, and 1,704 wagons of petroleum products.

On March 26, total 24,009 wagons were loaded for essential commodities. This includes 1,417 wagons of foodgrain, 42 wagons of sugar, 42 wagons of salt, 20,784 wagons of coal, and 1,724 wagons of petroleum products.

Close coordination was being maintained with the State Governments so that rakes of essential commodities are handled smoothly without any delay, amid various restriction imposed in the wake of Covid-19.

To monitor the uninterrupted movement of essential commodities over Indian Railway system, an emergency freight control is working in the Ministry of Railways. Freight movement is being closely monitored by officials at very senior level, the release added.

NNN