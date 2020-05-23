More areas under summer crops than last year, procurement rises despite lockdown

New Delhi, May 23, 2020

The Union Agriculture Ministry on Friday said more areas had come under sowing of summer crops compared to last year and procurement had also increased despite the COVID-19 lockdown.

The sowing area coverage under rice was about 34.87 lakh hectares (ha) as compared to 25.29 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year. In pulses, the coverage is about 12.82 lakh ha as compared to 9.67 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year.

About 10.28 lakh ha area was covered under coarse cereals as compared to 7.30 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year. In oilseeds, about 9.28 lakh ha area coverage under oilseeds was recorded as compared to 7.34 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year.

In pulses & oilseeds procurement, a quantity of 5.89 lakh MT gram (Chana), 4.97 lakh MT mustard and 4.99 lakh MT toor have been procured by NAFED during the lockdown period.

Wheat procurement in Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2020-21 saw a total of 337.48 lakh MT arrivals in FCI out of which 326.96 lakh MT was purchased.

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare is taking several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during the lockdown period in the wake of COVID 19 pandemic, an official press release said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme during the lockdown period from March 24 till date, about 9.55 crore farmer families have benefitted and an amount of Rs. 19100.77 crore has been released so far.

