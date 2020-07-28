Modi to join brain-storming session with stakeholders of banks, NBFCs on Wednesday

New Delhi, July 28, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join stakeholders from banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to discuss and deliberate and the vision and roadmap for their future tomorrow evening.

An official press release said the topics on the agenda include credit products and efficient models for delivery, financial empowerment through technology, prudential practices for stability and sustainability of the financial sector.

"Banking sector plays an important role of in contributing to India’s economic growth through financing infrastructure, agriculture, local manufacturing including MSMEs. Financial inclusion can play a big role in financial empowerment through technology," the release said.

Senior officers from the Government will also be a part of the interaction, the release added.

