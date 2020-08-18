Modi to inaugurate ISA’s First World Solar Technology Summit on September 8

New Delhi, August 18, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the First World Solar Technology summit, organised by the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and to be held on a virtual platform, on September 8.

Union Minister and ISA President R K Singh said here on Monday that the summit would howcase state-of-the-art as well as next-generation technologies.

Apart from Ministers of all ISA member-countries and global institutions, a galaxy of speakers from Nobel laureate Stanley Whittingham to heads of global corporations will set the tone of the deliberations on cost-effective, affordable solar technologies.

Singh said ISA would also be launching the ISA Journal on Solar Energy (I JOSE) that would help authors from across the globe to publish their articles on solar energy.

The articles in this journal would be reviewed by global experts and will reach the member-countries through ISA’s vast network of NFPs (National Focal points) and STAR (Solar Technology and Application Resources) centres.

Well-known experts in the Scientific Research and Development field will attend the conference. A CEO’s conclave will set the tone of the deliberations on low-cost, innovative and affordable solar technologies.

Senior Government functionaries, heads of global corporations, financial and multilateral institutions, civil society, foundations and think-tanks will be present during the inaugural session.

Nobel laureate M. Stanley Whittingham will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural ceremony. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry (jointly with John B Goodenough and Akira Yoshino) in 2019 for work on lithium-ion batteries.

CEOs expected to take part in the Global CEOs session include Bertrand Piccard, founder and Chairman, Solar Impulse Foundation, Switzerland, Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman & CEO, Schneider Electric and Eric Rondolat, Chief Executive Officer, Signify.

The corporate leaders will talk about their journeys and share their vision on how scientific breakthroughs and innovations can be commercially made available to all parts of the world for wider consumption.

The event will have four technical sessions. The participants will have a choice of using English, Spanish, French or Arabic. Leading companies and research organisations from across the world will present their work during these sessions and will deliberate on the latest trends in solar technologies.

Session-1 is titled Vision 2030 & Beyond. It will discuss the overall context of PV technology development and its future, on its way towards becoming the first source of energy worldwide, with PV technologies supplying 70% of the world’s electricity generation.

Session-2 titled Towards a Decarbonised Grid will deliberate on the most recent advances (conversion efficiency improvements and declining costs) regarding key components such as PV modules and storage technologies.

Session-3 will be on Disruptive Solar Technologies. It will cover On-grid applications including the merits and demerits of ground-mounted, floating or integrated installation in residential and commercial rooftops.

Session-4 is titled Solar Beyond the Power Sector. It will focus on Innovative applications where PV is used to move, heat, cool, and drive eco-friendly industrial processes and produce fuels as well as off-grid applications, to provide universal access to energy.

Earlier, delivering the keynote address at the Curtain Raiser, Singh congratulated ISA for conceptualizing the first-ever World Solar Technology Summit. The event will help serve the objective and drive the necessary growth of solar energy around the world through innovations.

“At this crucial juncture, when the world is striving to fight the corona pandemic, our collective efforts will help face this challenge and also towards achieving the objective of universal electricity access to all,” he said.

Dana Purcarescu, Chargé d'affaires, Embassy of France in India, congratulated ISA in its efforts and stated that “having a decarbonised world is a dream we all aspire for and solar energy will have a lead role to play in realising it.

“The First World Solar Technology Summit will help identify technologies that can ramp up solar deployment at an affordable cost,” she added.

In his address, DG, ISA, Upendra Tripathy said the role of technology has drastically changed over the past few years and will continue to change as people look towards technology for solutions more than ever before. Further, mutual co-operation among the member countries has been the pillar of the solar PV revolution.

ISA must fulfil the dream of lighting every home no matter how far away by bringing innovative and affordable technologies to the forefront. World Solar Technology Summit is a stepping stone in that direction, he added.

The ISA, an action-oriented organization, aims at lowering the cost of technology and finance and thereby facilitate deployment of over 1,000 GW of solar energy and mobilize more than USD 1,000 billion into solar power by 2030 in Member countries.

The ISA envisions to enable the full ecosystem for availability and development of technology, economic resources, and development of storage technology, mass manufacturing and innovation. The reduced cost of technology would enable the undertaking of more ambitious solar energy programmes.

Noting that Solar power is a key source of affordable and reliable energy, successful project implementation could play a significant role in achieving the universal energy access goal (SDG 7). The ISA has 67 member countries and six programmes. These are Solar Applications for Agricultural Use, Affordable Finance at Scale, Mini-Grids, Solar Rooftops, Solar E-mobility & Storage and Large-Scale Solar Parks.

Till date, ISA has aggregated a pipeline of solar projects worth US$ 5.5 billion and working to facilitate the financing of solar projects in member countries.

NNN