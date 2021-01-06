Modi to dedicate New Rewari-New Madar section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to nation on January 7

New Delhi, January 6, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the 306-km New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) on January 7 through video conferencing.

He will also flag off the world's first Double Stack Long Haul 1.5 km long Container Train hauled by electric traction from New Ateli to New Kishangarh during the event.

Governors and Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Haryana along with Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be present at the event.

The New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor is in Haryana (approximately 79 km, in Mahendragarh and Rewari districts) and Rajasthan (approximately 227 km, in Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Nagaur and Alwar districts).

It consists of nine newly-built DFC stations, in which six are crossing stations -- New Dabla, New Bhagega, New Sri Madhopur, New Pachar Malikpur, New Sakun and New Kishangarh -- while the other three -- New Rewari, New Ateli and New Phulera -- are junction stations.

According to an official press release, the opening of this stretch will benefit various industries in Rewari – Manesar, Narnaul, Phulera and Kishangarh areas of Rajasthan and Haryana and will also enable better usage of the container depot of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) at Kathuwas.

The section will also ensure seamless connectivity with the western ports of Kandla, Pipavav, Mundhra, and Dahej situated in Gujarat, it said.

With the inauguration of this section, seamless connectivity between the WDFC and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) will be achieved. Earlier, the 351-km New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of the EDFC was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister on December 29, 2020.

Double Stack Long Haul Container Train Operation will have an enhanced axle load of 25 tonnes. It has been designed for Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) by RDSO’s wagon department. Trial runs of BLCS-A and BLCS-B wagon prototypes have been completed. The design will maximize capacity utilization and uniform distributed and point loading. These wagons on a long-haul double-stack container train on the WDFC can carry four times in terms of container units compared to the current traffic on Indian Railways.

DFCCIL will run freight trains at the maximum speed of 100 km/per hour as against the current maximum speed of 75 kmph on Indian Railway tracks whereas the average speed of freight trains will also be increased from the existing speed of 26 kmph on Indian Railways lines to 70 kmph on DFC.

