Modi to address FICCI’s 93rd AGM and Annual Convention on December 12

New Delhi, December 11, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the 93rd Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) via video-conferencing on December 12.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the virtual FICCI Annual Expo 2020, which will continue for a period of one year.

FICCI's annual convention is being held virtually on December 11, 12 and 14. The theme of this year’s convention is “Inspired India”.

The event will see participation of several ministers, bureaucrats, captains of industry, diplomats, International experts, and other leading luminaries. The convention will witness various stakeholders deliberating on implications of Covid-19 on the economy, reforms being undertaken by the government and the way forward for the Indian economy.

The virtual expo will provide an opportunity to exhibitors from across the globe to showcase their products and advance their business prospects.

Ministers who will address the three-day AGM include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh; Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari; Minister for Commerce & Industry and Railways Piyush Goyal; Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar; Minister for Law & Justice, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister for Power and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship R K Singh.

