Modi inaugurates Rewari-Madar section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor

New Delhi, January 7, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the 306 km-long Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) by flagging off a Double Stack Long Haul Container Train and said the mission to modernize the country's infrastructure had gained a new momentum.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Western and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridors were seen as the game-changer project for India in the 21st century.

Modi noted that, since the launch of the New Bhaupur-New Khurja section, the average speed of freight trains has tripled in that section. With the flagging off of the first double-stacked container freight train from New Ateli in Haryana to New Kishanganj in Rajasthan, India has joined a list of select nations in the world.

The Governors and Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Haryana and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kailash Choudhary, Rao Inderjit Singh, Rattan Lal Kataria and Krishan Pal Gurjar were present at the ceremony held through video conference.

Modi listed the initiatives the Government had launched in the last 12 days like DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) to farmers, the launch of National Mobility Card in Airport Express Line in New Delhi, the inauguration of AIIMS Rajkot, IIM Sambalpur, Light House Projects in six cities, National Atomic Timescale and Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravya, National Environmental Standards Laboratory, Kochi-Mangalore gas pipeline, 100th Kisan Rail and a section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. So many launches were done even, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in order to modernise the country, he said.

He noted that the Made in India vaccine for COVID-19, approved a few days back, had instilled a new confidence in the people.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the engineers working on the freight corridors and their team for this proud achievement.

"This dedicated freight corridor will bring new opportunities and new hopes for everyone, especially farmers, entrepreneurs and merchants of Rajasthan. The corridor was not only the route for modern freight trains but also one for rapid development of the country. These corridors will form the basis of development of new growth centres and growth points in different cities of the country," he added.

Modi said the Western Freight Corridor will make farming and allied business in Haryana and Rajasthan easier and also impart new energy into cities like Mahendragarh, Jaipur, Ajmer and Sikar. It will open up faster access to national and international markets for the manufacturing units and entrepreneurs of these states at a much lower cost. Faster and cheaper connectivity to the ports of Gujarat and Maharashtra will boost new investment opportunities in the region, he said.

The creation of modern infrastructure also gives rise to new systems in life and business and not only speeds up the works associated with it but also powers up several engines of the economy. The corridor not only creates employment in the construction sector but also in other sectors like cement, steel and transport.

Elaborating upon the benefit of the Dedicated Freight Corridor, the Prime Minister said, it will cover 133 railway stations in nine states. At these stations, there will be multi-modal logistic parks, freight terminal, container depot, container terminal, parcel hub. All these will benefit the farmers, small industries cottage industries and larger manufacturers as well, he added.

Using the analogy of the railway tracks, the Prime Minister said, today in India, work in infrastructure was running simultaneously on two tracks, individual and growth engine of the country.

At the individual level, he pointed out the reforms in housing, sanitation, electricity, LPG, road and Internet connectivity. Crores of Indians were benefiting from many such schemes. On the other tracks, growth engines such as industry, and entrepreneurs are being benefited by the rapid implementation of highway, railway, airway, waterway and multi-modal port connectivity.

Like freight corridors, economic corridors, defence corridors and tech clusters were being provided to the industry. This individual and industry infrastructure is creating a positive image of India, reflected in the increasing foreign exchange reserves and trust in the country.

The Prime Minister also thanked the people of Japan for their technical and financial support in the project. He emphasized the coordination between individual, industry and investment for modernization of the Indian Railways.

He said significant work has been done in the areas of cleanliness, timeliness, good service, ticketing, facilities and security. He gave examples of the cleanliness of stations and compartments, biodegradable toilets, catering, modern ticketing and model trains like ‘Tejas’ and ‘Vande Bharat’ express and vista-dome coaches.

He also highlighted the unprecedented investment in broad gauging and electrification which has led to enhanced scope and speed of the railways. He talked of semi-high-speed trains, modern technology for laying down the tracks and expressed the hope that every North-Eastern state capital will be connected with railways.

The Prime Minister noted the sterling contribution of the Railways during the coronavirus pandemic and praised them for their role in taking the labourers to their homes.

The task of constructing the corridors has been entrusted to the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India. The Western DFC covers 1506 route km and the Eastern DFC (1875 route km including Sonnagar-Dankuni PPP Section). The EDFC starting from Sahnewal near Ludhiana (Punjab) will pass through the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand to terminate at Dankuni in West Bengal.

The Western Corridor connecting Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Mumbai will traverse through the states of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra of WDFC.

DFCCIL will run freight train at the maximum speed of 100 km/per hour as against the current maximum speed of 75 kmph. The average speed of freight trains will also be increased from existing speed of 26 kmph on Indian Railways lines to 70 kmph on Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC).

The main objectives of DFCCIL are to decongest the existing railway network; increase the average speed of goods trains from existing 25 to 70 kmph; run heavy haul trains (higher axle load of 25/32.5 tonne) and overall load of 13,000 tonnes; facilitate the running of longer (1.5km) and double-stack container trains; and connect the existing ports and industrial areas for faster movement of goods.

It also aims for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly rail transport system as per global standards and Increases the rail transport share from the existing 30% to 45%. It will reduce the logistic cost of transportation and bring in innovations and state-of-the-art technology.

The front locomotives of both the trains flagged off by the Prime Minister were manufactured at Indian Railways make in India factory at Madhepura, Bihar. The WAG -12 electric super-powered double-section locomotives of 12,000 HP are capable of hauling 6,000 tonnes at a top speed of 120 kmph.

These are planned to be deployed for operations on major freight routes, including the Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs). These locomotives are engineered to run at a speed that is twice as faster than regular locomotives and are built to carry 6000 tonnes of goods in one go.

Equipped with Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) based propulsion technology, the WAG 12B uses regenerative braking, reducing energy consumption. With 1676 mm of broad gauge, these e-locos are designed to take smooth turns even at the sharpest of curves.

The second loco which is attached in the middle and working as a piped loco of the long haul train is WAG 9 of 6000 HP built from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), West Bengal.

In a first, double-stack 1.5 km long electric train had run in the DFCCIL newly commissioned 7.5-metre high OHE Section. In one train, 360 Ten Feet Container Equivalent Units (TEU) are moving which is equivalent to 270 high capacity road trailer trucks.

The train flagged off from New Ateli Station of WDFC is partly loaded from Kathuwas container siding of CONCOR and partly loaded from Garhi siding of Gateway Logistics. The 1.5 km long trains consist of 90 BLC wagons and two brake vans have a gross weight of 4941 tonnes destined to Mundra port in Gujarat, hauled by WAG12 (12000 HP) and WAG9 locomotives.

