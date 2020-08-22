Modi holds meeting to discuss ways to boost toy manufacturing in India

New Delhi, August 22, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with senior Ministers and officials to discuss ways to boost manufacturing and global imprint of Indian toys.

Modi said India is home to several toy clusters and thousands of artisans who produce indigenous toys which not only have cultural connect but also helps in building life-skills and psychomotor skills among children at an early age. He said such clusters should be promoted through innovative and creative methods.

The meeting was told that the Indian toy market has huge potential and can bring a transformative change in the industry by promoting ‘Vocal for Local’ under the AatmaNirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) campaign.

Modi said the focus should be on use of technology and innovation and also on manufacturing quality products that meet global standards.

Impact of toys on psychomotor and cognitive skills of children and how they can become a means for societal change thereby helping shape the future generation of the nation was also discussed.

Highlighting importance of toys in moulding a child’s mind, the Prime Minister said toys aligned with Indian culture and ethos should be used as pedagogical tools across all Anganwadi Centres and schools for all-round development of children. He even suggested that youth should be engaged to come up with innovative designs and toys that can instill a sense of pride towards national goals and achievements.

He said toys could be an excellent medium to further the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" and exhorted that toys should reflect India’s value system and culturally established environment-friendly approach. He further suggested using tourism as a tool to promote India’s culture especially in regions which are renowned for handcrafted toys.

Modi also emphasized the need to organize hackathons for youth and students for innovations in toy technology and design, including online games, to reflect Indian ethos and values.

Laying emphasis on the fastgrowing digital gaming arena, he said India should tap the huge potential in this area and lead the international digital gaming sector by developing games that are inspired from Indian culture and folk tales.

