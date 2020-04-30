Modi discusses strategies for boosting investment in India with Ministers, officials

New Delhi, April 30, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a comprehensive meeting to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments into India as well as to promote local investments in order to give a boost to the economy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An official press release said the meeting felt that a scheme should be developed to promote more plug-and-play infrastructure in the existing industrial lands, plots and estates in the country and provide necessary financing support.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister directed that action should be taken for a more pro-active approach to handhold the investors, to look into their problems and help them in getting all the necessary Central and State clearances in a time bound manner.

Various strategies to bring investments into India in a fast-track mode and to promote Indian domestic sectors were discussed. Detailed discussions were held on guiding states to evolve their strategies and be more pro-active in attracting investments.

It was also discussed that the reform initiatives undertaken by the various Ministries should continue unabated and action should be taken in a time-bound manner to remove any obstacles which impede promotion of investment and industrial growth.

The meeting was attended by the Finance Minister, the Home Minister, the Minister for Commerce & Industries, MoS (Finance) along with senior officials of the Government of India.

