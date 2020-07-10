Modi dedicates Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power project to nation

New Delhi, July 10, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated to the nation the 750 MW Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power project in Madhya Pradesh to the nation via video conference today and said solar energy would be a major source meeting the energy needs of an aspirational India in the 21st century.

The project comprises three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500 hectare plot of land situated inside a Solar Park (total area 1500 hectare) at Rewa and is one of the largest single-site solar power projects in Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi described solar energy as "sure, pure and secure".

"Sure because of the continuous supply of energy from the Sun, Pure as it is environment friendly and Secure because it is a secure source for our energy needs," he said.

Modi said the Rewa project will make the entire region a major hub for pure and clean energy in this decade. He praised the effort in that it will also supply power to the Delhi Metro, along with the entire region surrounding Rewa.

He said very soon Madhya Pradesh would be the main centre of solar energy in India, as such major projects are in progress in Neemuch, Shajapur, Chattarpur and Omkareshwar.

The biggest beneficiaries of this would be the poor, the middle class, the tribals, the farmers of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The Prime Minister said such solar energy projects were a true representation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

He said the economy is an important aspect of self-reliance and progress. Referring to the regular dilemma whether to focus on Economy or Ecology, Modi said India resolved such dilemmas by focussing on solar energy projects and other environment friendly measures. He said economy and ecology are not contradictory but complementary to each other.

Modi said that, in all programmes of the government, priority was being given to environmental protection as well as Ease of Living.

He referred to programmes like Swachch Bharat, supply of LPG cylinders to the poor households, the development of CNG networks as ones which focussed on Ease of Living and improving the lives of the poor and the middle class.

The Prime Minister said that the protection of the environment is not limited to just a few projects, but it is a way of life.

He said that it is ensured that the determination towards clean energy is seen in every aspect of life, when launching large projects of renewable energy.

The Government is making sure that its benefits reach every corner of the country, every section of society, every citizen. He elaborated this with an example of how the introduction of LED bulbs has reduced the electricity bill. Nearly 40 million tons of carbon dioxide is prevented from going into the environment, due to the LED bulbs. He said this also reduced the electricity usage by 6 billion units and accrued a saving of Rs 24,000 crore to the exchequer.

He said that the Government is working towards making the environment, air and water also to remain pure and this thinking is also reflected in the policy and strategy on solar energy.