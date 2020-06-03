Business & Economy

Ministry issues advisory for implementing Rent a Motor Cab/Cycle Schemes

NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, June 3, 2020

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued an advisory based on the suggestions received from certain stakeholders in implementing “Rent a Motor Cab/Cycle" schemes.

According to the advisory, any person driving a commercial vehicle carrying a valid driving license/IDP and a copy of the license for renting motor cab (Form 3/4) or for the motorcycle (Form 2) should not be insisted to produce any badge.

“Rent–a-motorcycle scheme” was to be implemented and licenses to the operators were to be considered. Two-wheelers with a license under "Rent-a-Motorcycle Scheme” should be allowed to drive across the States on payment of relevant taxes.

The Ministry vide SO 437(E) dated 12.06.1989 had notified guidelines for Rent-a-cab scheme and SO 375(E) at 12.05.1997 for the Rent-a-motorcycle Scheme, 1997. These vehicles are used as compared to taxi services by tourists, corporate officials, business travellers and families on holiday across the country.

