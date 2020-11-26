MHADA to Acquire Vacant Land for Affordable Housing

Mumbai, November 26, 20220

Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority Scheme (MHADA) was established by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Act, 1976. The main objective of the scheme is to offer residents of Maharashtra affordable housing. The MHADA housing scheme offers over 1,300 low-cost houses via a lottery system, and the applicants of the scheme are divided into categories based on their monthly income. MHADA further plans on acquiring vacant land for construction of affordable homes in Mumbai and Thane. Currently, there is a lot of land under litigation and many government and industrial land.

MHADA can acquire land with a clear title by making a due payment of the land prices. Building affordable homes at a lower price would be a game changer, especially during the present economicdownturn. In a survey done by the state Housing Department it has been stated that there is a potentialfor the construction of about 1 lakh affordable homes in Mumbai, Thane and other towns in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and beyond.

List of Lottery Boards

Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority Scheme (MHADA) allots affordable housing options across the state. Below mentioned are some of the key housing boards in different cities of Maharashtra:

● MHADA Mumbai Board Lottery 2020

● MHADA Pune Board Lottery Scheme 2020

● Nashik Board MHADA Housing Scheme

● Nagpur Board MHADA Housing Scheme

● MHADA Konkan Board Housing Scheme

● Amravati Board MHADA Housing Scheme

● MHADA Aurangabad Board Housing Scheme

MHADA Lottery 2020

The results for MHADA lottery scheme 2020 were recently announced, allowing as many as 3,894 flats to be constructed. As per the latest information, MHADA will offer the residential property to the lottery winners of the scheme in different configurations at different prices, ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 6 crore. The government has set fixed costs for the units available under the MHADA affordable housing scheme. They are as follows.

● Economically Weaker Section (EWS) applicants will be offered flats ranging from Rs 15-20 lakhs.

● The low-income groups (LIGs) applicants will be offered Rs 20-35 lakhs.

● Middle Income Groups (MIGs) applicants will be offered flats in the range of Rs 35-80 lakhs.

● High income group (HIG) applicants flats ranging between Rs 80 lakh-5.8 crores.

MHADA Lottery 2020 Eligibility Criteria

The authority governing the MHADA has set a specific eligibility criteria to identify qualified beneficiaries.

They are:

● The applicant must be 18 years of age or above to be eligible, any application in the name of a minor will be considered invalid.

● The applicant must have a domicile certificate of 15 years in any part of Maharashtra.

● The applicant’s monthly income should range between Rs 25,001 and Rs 50,000 for LIG flats

● The applicant’s monthly income should be between Rs 50,001 and Rs 75,000 to apply for MIG flats

● The applicants must have a monthly income over Rs 75,000 per month to apply for HIG flats

● The applicant must have a PAN Card in his/her name.

Documents Required

The following are the documents required to apply for the MHADA affordable housing scheme

● Aadhaar Card

● PAN card

● Voter ID card

● Passport

● Driving license

● Birth certificate

● Domicile certificate

● School leaving certificate

Registration Process for MHADA Scheme

Applicants willing to apply for MHADA housing scheme 2020 can apply by themselves on the MHADA official site. Given below is the step-by-step guide for MHADA registration.

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://lottery.mhada.gov.in/ to apply for the scheme.