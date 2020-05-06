Maruti Suzuki to resume production at Manesar plant from May 12

New Delhi, May 6, 2020

Maruti Suzuki India will restart production of vehicles at its Manesar plant in Haryana on May 12.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the automobile major said that all operations would be carried out in accordance with the government regulations.

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited would re-start production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from the 12th of May 2020. All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing the company's own concern for the highest standards of safety," it said.

On April 22, the local administration had given its approval to start production at the unit with a limited number of employees.

Earlier in the day, the company also said that it has put in place a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SoP) for its dealerships across the country. It said that after the implementation of the SoPs and based on approvals from state governments, Maruti Suzuki dealerships have started to open and deliver the cars to the waiting customers.

Maruti Suzuki network comprises 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities in the country.

"All of them will abide to the new safety protocols. The opening of showrooms will depend on permission from local authorities," the company said.

IANS