Maruti launches new S-Cross Petrol with 1.5 litre K series BS6 engine

New Delhi, August 5, 2020

Car manufacturers Maruti Suzuki India Limited today launched the launch of its new sports utility vehicle (SUV), the S-Cross Petrol, that is engineered with a powerful 1.5 litre K series BS6 petrol engine.

"A Nexa flagship product, the S-Cross Petrol offers commanding performance, masculine design, sophisticated interiors and a host of modern features. The launch of the S-Cross Petrol also marks the entry-point for the automatic variant of the range," the company said in a press release.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “S-Cross holds an indispensable position in our Nexa portfolio, appreciated for its striking exteriors, elegant interiors, and strong road presence. Built on Nexa'ss values of ‘Create. Inspire.’, the new S-Cross Petrol offers a powerful drive experience with refined performance. This is complemented by a dominating and authoritative design language along with feature-rich interiors."

"Appealing to the customers who strive for adventure and performance, the launch of the powerful all new S-Cross with 1.5 litre petrol engine and automatic variant will offer customers a delightful experience," he said.

According to the company, the new S-Cross Petrol with 4 metre-plus dimensions offers a spacious and extended design. It is powered by Progressive Smart Hybrid technology with best-in-class fuel efficiency to enhance the driving experience.

"The Refined SUV experience comes with a plethora of feature-rich offerings including cruise control, LED DRLs, rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps and reverse parking sensors and camera. The advanced infotainment system with Smart Play studio is further revamped with superior features such as seamless smartphone connectivity, 7” capacitive touch screen and ultra-modern navigation system for an unmatched ride," the release said.

The all new S-Cross Petrol is powered by the bigger and powerful 1.5 Litre K-series BS6 petrol engine. The new refined engine delivers a peak power of 77KW@6000 rpm with a top-end torque of 138Nm@4400rpm that delivers an energetic driving experience.

The engine offers superior NVH characteristics powered by a pendulum mount engine, offering unmatched best in-class fuel efficiency (18.55 km/l) and an improved cooling performance, the release said.

The S-Cross Petrol is now available with advanced 4-speed automatic transmission that offers ease and comfort of driving on the city roads and with hill hold assist feature as standard with automatic variants it offers peace of driving on the tough terrains. The S-Cross automatic offers fuel efficiency of 18.43 km/l, the company said.

"Redefining in-car entertainment, SmartPlay studio with 7-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system connects to the cloud to deliver an engaging experience.

"Live traffic updates, voice recognition and access to curated online content through AHA radio via the Smartplay Studio App help make the journey enjoyable. It is enabled with smartphone connectivity for seamless integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

"S-Cross petrol is equipped with the next generation Smart Hybrid system with li-ion dual battery system offering improved fuel efficiency, idle start-stop, torque assists functions and brake energy regeneration in addition to providing optimal acceleration and performance.

"The all new S-Cross Petrol with its distinct design offers a powerful, rugged and dominating road presence. The premium urban SUV offers an aggressive upright stance that appeals to the active and adventurous consumers.

"The powerful and stylish exterior design of the all new S-Cross Petrol is complemented by its premium interiors. Leather clad dashboard, steering wheel and seats bring-in sophistication. The automatic rain sensing wipers, auto projector LED headlamps and cruise-control further enhance customer convenience.

"The S-Cross Petrol offers a host of convenience features including auto-retracting outside rear view mirror (ORVM), auto-dimming and antiglare inside rear view mirror (IRVM), rear parking camera and gear shift indicator. Further, adhering to the Nexa Safety Shield requirements, the all new S-Cross Petrol comes loaded with the latest safety features. These include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, rear parking assist, high speed warning alert, reverse parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat restraint system. These safety features are standard across all variants to ensure complete safety of passengers. Further, the all new S-Cross Petrol is compliant with advance safety norms including frontal offset crash, side impact and pedestrian safety.

The car is priced, ex-showroom in Delhi, between Rs 8,39,000 and Rs 11,15,500 for the manual variants and Rs 10,82,500 and Rs 12,39,000 for the automatic variants.

