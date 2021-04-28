Sensex up nearly 800 points, banking stocks surge

Mumbai, April 28, 2021

The key Indian equity indices rallied on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex closing nearly 800 points higher.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking, finance and auto stocks. Analysts said that robust earnings supported the investor sentiments.

The Sensex closed at 49,733.84, higher by 789.70 points, or 1.61 per cent, from its previous close of 48,944.14.

It had opened at the day's low of 49,066.64 and touched an intra-day high of 49,801.48 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange closed at 14,864.55, higher by 211.50 points, or 1.44 per cent, from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finserv while the major losers were Nestle India, Tata Steel and HCL Technologies.

IANS