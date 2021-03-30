Sensex up 500 points; metal, finance stocks rise

Mumbai, March 30, 2021

The key Indian equity indices rose on Tuesday morning with the BSE Sensex rising over 500 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in metal, finance and oil and gas stocks.

Around 9.30 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 49,510.36, higher by 501.86 points or 1.02 per cent from its previous close of 49,008.50.

It opened at 49,331.68 and touched an intra-day high of 49,520.01 and a low of 49,331.68 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,663.80, higher by 156.50 points or 1.08 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Tata Steel, Titan Company and Hindustan Unilever, while the only loser was Mahindra & Mahindra.

IANS