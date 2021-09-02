Sensex up 100 points ahead of weekly F&O expiry

Mumbai, September 2, 2021

The key Indian equity indices traded in the green ahead of the weekly futures & options (F&O) expiry later in the day.

Healthy buying was witnessed in FMCG and capital goods stocks, while IT and auto stocks were under pressure.

Around 10.35 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 57,443.30, higher by 105.09 points or 0.18 per cent from its previous close of 57,338.21.

It opened at 57,423.65 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 57,512.08 and a low of 57,287.79 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,117.45, higher by 41.20 points or 0.24 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Titan Company, while the major losers were Maruti Suzuki India, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Auto.

IANS