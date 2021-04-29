Sensex trims gains after reclaiming 50,000

Mumbai, April 29, 2021

The BSE Sensex pared major gains after crossing the 50,000-mark during the initial trade.

Around 10.18 a.m., it was trading at 49,868.74, higher by 134.9 points or 0.27 per cent from its previous close of 49,733.84.

It opened at 50,093.86 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 50,375.77 and a low of 49,813.16 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,913.20, higher by 48.65 points or 0.33 per cent from its previous close.

Healthy buying was witnessed in metal stocks.

The top Sensex gainers were Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance, while the major losers were ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies and State Bank of India.

IANS