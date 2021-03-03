Sensex surges 1,100 points, Nifty reclaims 15,000

Mumbai, March 3, 2021

The Indian stock market soared on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex surging over 1,100 points.

The Nifty30 on the National Stock Exchange rose over 300 points to reclaim the 15,000 mark.

Healthy buying was witnessed in IT, metal and banking stocks.

The surge in the domestic market came on the back of rise in the global markets.

The Sensex closed at 51,444.65, higher by 1,147.76 points or 2.28 per cent from its previous close of 50,296.89.

It opened at 50,738.21 and touched an intraday high of 51,539.89 points.

The Nifty50 closed at 15,245.60, higher by 326.50 points or 2.19 per cent.

IANS