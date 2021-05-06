Sensex pares gains to turn flat; auto stocks up

Mumbai, May 6, 2021

The key Indian equity indices traded on a flat note on Thursday morning giving up their initial gains.

Healthy buying was witnessed in auto and metal stocks.

At 10.45 a.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 48,706.58, higher by 29.03 points or 0.06 per cent from its previous close of 48,677.55.

It touched an intra-day high of 48,898.68 and a low of 48,614.11 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,646.60, higher by just 28.75 points or 0.2 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto and HDFC, while the major losers were Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank.

IANS