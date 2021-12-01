Sensex, Nifty up over 1% in early trade

<p><strong>Mumbai, December 1, 2021</strong></p><p>The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) gained sharply in early trade session on Wednesday.</p><p>At 9.30 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57737 points, up 1.15 per cent. It opened at 57365 points from the previous close of 57064 points. It touched a low of 57365 points. </p><p>The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17104 points after closing at 16983 on Monday.</p><p>It traded at 17185 points, up 1.16 per cent during the early-morning trade session.</p><p>IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors , Hindalco, Info Edge, and HDFC were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.</p><p>IANS</p>