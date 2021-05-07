Sensex gains 400 points, metal stocks surge

Mumbai, May 7, 2021

The key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Friday morning with the BSE Sensex rising over 400 points.

It rose as much as 468 points to touch an intra-day high of 49,417.64 points.

Around 10.40 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 49,346.66, higher by 396.9 points or 0.81 per cent from its previous close of 48,949.76.

It opened at 49,169.14 and has touched an intra-day low of 49,169.14 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,838.35, higher by 113.55 points or 0.77 per cent from its previous close.

Healthy buying was witnessed in metal stocks.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and TCS, while the major losers were Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki India and Tech Mahindra.

IANS