Sensex falls over 475 points but a few stocks gain over 10% on BSE

Mumbai, September 28, 2021

Several stocks rose in excess of 10 per cent on the BSE as domestic equity indices -- BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty -- traded in the red on Tuesday amid selling in bluechip counters.

Accordingly, the stocks that rallied over 10 per cent on BSE included NTC Industries (16.9 per cent), Paramone Concepts (12.90 per cent), Novateor Research (10.66 per cent), Stove Craft (10.61 per cent), and Cosco India (10.57 per cent).

The 30-share Sensex traded 475 points down at 59,602 points around noon while the Nifty 50 fell 117 points at 17,737 points.

In Nifty 50, about 21 stocks traded in green while 29 traded in red.

Stocks such as NTC Industries, Novateor Research, Surana Telecom, Stove Craft touched their 52 week high while Nova Pub, Shanti Educational touched new 52 week lows.

IANS