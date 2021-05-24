Sensex ends over 100 points up amid volatility

Mumbai, May 24, 2021

The Indian stock market closed in the green on Monday with the BSE Sensex closing 111 points higher.

Healthy buying was witnessed in the banking and oil and gas stocks. Selling in metal and telecom stocks capped the gains on the indices.

The trading session, however, was volatile amid mixed global cues.

The BSE Sensex closed at 50,651.90, higher by 111.42 points or 0.22 per cent from its previous close of 50,540.48.

It opened at 50,727.28 and touched an intra-day high of 50,857.59 and a low of 50,465.90 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange settled at 15,197.70, higher by 22.40 points or 0.15 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank, while the major losers were Titan Company, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra.

IANS