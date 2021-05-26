Sensex ends above 51,000, IT stocks up

Mumbai, May 26, 2021

The Indian stock market surged on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex closing above the 51,000 mark.

Healthy buying was witnessed in IT stocks. However, a selloff in the metal stocks capped the gains.

The Sensex closed at 51,017.52, higher by 379.99 points, or 0.75 per cent, from its previous close of 50,637.53.

It had opened at 50,899.58 and touched an intra-day high of 51,072.61 and a low of 50,620.45 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange settled at 15,301.45 points or 93.00 points, or 0.61 per cent, from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Infosys and the major losers were Power Grid, Tata Steel, and NTPC.

IANS