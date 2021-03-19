Sensex down: Covid resurgence dampens market

Mumbai, March 19, 2021

The resurgence of Covid-19 infections along with rising global inflation dampened the opening sentiments of India's key equity indices on Friday.

Accordingly, both the indices -- the 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE and the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) -- had a gap down opening.

Globally, Asian markets retreated as US Bond yields soared indicating an upcoming cycle of inflation.

On the domestic front, indices have been in a correction phase on the back of various QIPs as well as IPOs taking away liquidity from the system.

As a result, the 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) around 10.10 a.m. traded at 49,102.07 points, down by 114.45 points, or 0.23 per cent, from its previous close.

Similarly, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded in the red too.

It traded at 14,509.40 points, lower by 48.45 points, or 0.33 per cent from its previous close.

IANS