Sensex down 750 points, banking stocks plunge

Mumbai, April 30, 2021

The key Indian equity indices declined on Friday with the BSE Sensex plummeting around 750 points.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in banking and finance stocks.

Around 2.35 p.m., the Sensex was trading at 49,015.62, lower by 750.32 points or 1.51 per cent from its previous close of 49,765.94.

It opened at 49,360.89 and has touched an intra-day high of 49,569.42 and a low of 48,921.44 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,701.35, lower by 193.55 points or 1.3 per cent from its previous close.

The top losers on the Sensex were HDFC, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, while the major gainers were ONGC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

IANS