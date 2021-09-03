Sensex closes above 58,000, RIL shares surge 4%

Mumbai, September 3, 2021

The Indian stock market continued to scale new highs on Friday with the BSE Sensex rising above the landmark 58,000 mark.

The Sensex touched a record high of 58,194.79 points during the day.

It closed at 58,129.95, higher by 277.41 points, or 0.48 per cent, from its previous close of 57,852.54.

It had opened at 57,983.45 and touched an intra-day low of 57,764.07 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange closed at 17,323.60, higher by 89.45 points or 0.52 per cent from its previous close.

The rise in the domestic indices was led by the surge in the shares of index-heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

RIL shares on the BSE closed at Rs 2,388.25, higher by Rs 94.60, or 4.12 per cent, from its previous close. They touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,394.30 during the session.

RIL's market capitalisation at the end of the day's trade was at Rs 15.14 lakh crore.

IANS