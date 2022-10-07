Rupee plunges to all-time low of 82.33 against dollar

Mumbai, October 7, 2022

The Indian rupee on Friday fell sharply to its all-time low of 82.33 against the dollar owing to a rise in US bond yields and firming up of crude oil prices.

The rupee had closed at 81.89 on Thursday.

It was trading at 82.30 against the dollar in the morning after opening at 82.19 a dollar. Later, it touched an all-time low of 82.33 against the dollar.

The all-time low of in the rupee has come a day after the World Bank had on Thursday cut India's growth forecast for this financial year by a full percentage point amid rising inflation and adverse geo-political conditions.

IANS