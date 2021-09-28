Profit booking, global cues dent indices; realty, IT stocks plunge

Mumbai, September 28, 2021

India's key equity indices ended Tuesday's trade session in the red on the back of profit booking along with mixed global cues which subdued investors' sentiments.

Besides, higher crude oil prices and US Fed tapering fears pulled both the indices lower.

Sector wise, power, oil and gas and metal indices gained the most while realty, IT and telecom indices fell the most.

Consequently, the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 59,667.60 points, lower by 410.28 points or 0.68 per cent from its previous close.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 edged lower. It fell to 17,748.60 points, lower by 106.50 points or 0.60 per cent from its previous close.

"Nifty regained some of the morning losses on bottom fishing," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

"Earlier stocks came under selling pressure due to a combination of negatives including rising US yields, power shortage in China and its effect on the global supply chain, and rising inflation across the globe."

IANS